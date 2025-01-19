Krilogy Financial LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 901.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,754,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

BATS:ARKG opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

