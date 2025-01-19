Krilogy Financial LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $249.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.78 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average of $238.21.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.