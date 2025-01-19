Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,663,000 after acquiring an additional 141,385 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,917,000 after buying an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,446,000 after buying an additional 196,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $166.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.12 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

