Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

