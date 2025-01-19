Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 20,152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,783,000 after buying an additional 10,940,943 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 84.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,352,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,162 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mattel by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

