Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,475,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 159.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,694,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,905 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,193 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,870,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,202,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,237,000 after purchasing an additional 295,075 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV opened at $31.70 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

