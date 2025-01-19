Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Kuke Music Price Performance
NYSE:KUKE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 61,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Kuke Music has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.07.
Kuke Music Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kuke Music
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.