Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.66. Approximately 2,155 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Company Profile

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Google stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

