Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 376 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $22,684,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

