Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $157.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 12.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $157,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,774,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.21 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

