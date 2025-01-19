Leo Lithium Limited (LLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 31.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Leo Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 32.25 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Get Leo Lithium alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Hay acquired 1,315,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$664,234.58 ($412,568.06). Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Leo Lithium

Leo Lithium Limited engages in exploration and mining activities in Mali. Its project include the Goulamina lithium project that covers 100 square kilometres land holding in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.