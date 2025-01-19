Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global
In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2,799.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after buying an additional 4,485,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 212.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,336,000 after buying an additional 2,236,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 705,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty Global stock remained flat at $11.69 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
