Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2,799.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after buying an additional 4,485,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 212.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,336,000 after buying an additional 2,236,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 705,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of Liberty Global stock remained flat at $11.69 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

