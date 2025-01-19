Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 3.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 90,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,805 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $280.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.54 and its 200 day moving average is $286.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,428. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

