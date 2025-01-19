Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,042 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,759,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,791,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 119,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $70.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.