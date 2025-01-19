Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $796,000 Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,888,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,121.59. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $290.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.30 and its 200-day moving average is $267.09. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.