Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.3% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $373.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.