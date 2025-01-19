Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ingredion by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 82.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $135.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $107.20 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.36 and its 200-day moving average is $134.25.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. The trade was a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $861,120.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,922.44. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,634,868. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile



Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

