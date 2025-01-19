LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Short Interest Update

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LFST opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.26. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LifeStance Health Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,330.38. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.