Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 22,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,002,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,674,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,271. The company has a market cap of $129.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.18. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

