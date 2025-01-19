Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as low as C$4.84. Madison Pacific Properties shares last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$35.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Madison Venture Corporation purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,205.00. Company insiders own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

