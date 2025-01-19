Maiden Cove Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $171.14 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $217.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.89.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

