Maiden Cove Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,185,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 332,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $627.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

