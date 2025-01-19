Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 50,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 40,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Marpai Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, bill review and cost containment services. Marpai, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

