Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 212,756 shares traded.

Mateon Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

