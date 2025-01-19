Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 234,397 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The stock has a market cap of $463.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
