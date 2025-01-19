McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Cadinha & Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 4.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,916,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,833,510,000 after buying an additional 220,365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,082,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,592,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,149,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,567,030,000 after buying an additional 188,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,677,000 after acquiring an additional 354,196 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $280.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.54 and a 200 day moving average of $286.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,428. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

