McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $280.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.97. The stock has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

