McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,856,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,710 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

