Meridian Financial LLC Acquires 884 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Meridian Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 135,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

