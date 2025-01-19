Meridian Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meridian Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,351,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,464,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 132.8% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.23.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DUK opened at $109.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.88. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.84%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.