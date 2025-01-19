Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:GRPM opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $407.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.89. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $127.48.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.
