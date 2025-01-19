Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,517 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 17.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crocs by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CROX opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.47. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.