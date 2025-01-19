Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $104.75. 6,046,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 25,174,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

The stock has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $102.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

