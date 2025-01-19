Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,006 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3386 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

