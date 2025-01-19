Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Shares Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 511,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,155,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.
About Mobile-health Network Solutions
Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.
