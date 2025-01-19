Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $129.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.28 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

