Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,787 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 154,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

