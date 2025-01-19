Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 26 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.8 %

United Rentals stock opened at $770.81 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.22 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $778.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.08.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

