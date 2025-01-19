Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $103.68 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $2,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,973,153.18. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $8,414,400. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 145,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

