My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 5.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.23. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $353.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

