My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,901,000 after buying an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after buying an additional 541,550 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,410,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,626,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $123.78 and a one year high of $166.47. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

