My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.