My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sempra by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,695,000 after acquiring an additional 278,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 190,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $85.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,677.10. This represents a 67.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

