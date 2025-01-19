My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $490.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

