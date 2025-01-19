Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nauticus Robotics Price Performance
Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Nauticus Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
About Nauticus Robotics
