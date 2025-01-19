Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Nauticus Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

