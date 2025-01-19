Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $12.77. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

