NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 22nd (NASDAQ:NTCL)

NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)’s (NASDAQ:NTCL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 22nd. NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) Stock Up 18.4 %

Shares of NTCL opened at $9.19 on Friday. NetClass Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

Get NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) alerts:

About NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC. is a B2B smart education specialist with offices principally in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore, providing IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies and other organizations. The company services include SaaS subscription services and application software development, with solutions spanning teaching and campus management, online teaching, examinations, epidemic prevention, data storage, EDC blockchain systems and lecturer evaluation services.

Receive News & Ratings for NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.