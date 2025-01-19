Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Trimmed by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.06.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $858.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $476.06 and a one year high of $941.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $884.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.48. The stock has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

