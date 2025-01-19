Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.9 %

NFLX stock opened at $858.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.06 and a 1 year high of $941.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $758.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,065.00 to $1,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,976. The trade was a 95.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

