NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 74,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.